Aaron Judge vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (.848 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .266 with 15 doubles, 35 home runs and 83 walks.
- In 60 of 102 games this season (58.8%) Judge has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.5% of his games in 2023, and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 53.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.249
|AVG
|.284
|.376
|OBP
|.430
|.562
|SLG
|.651
|24
|XBH
|26
|17
|HR
|18
|37
|RBI
|34
|65/39
|K/BB
|61/44
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 232 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks eighth, 1.197 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.