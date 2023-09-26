On Tuesday, Arthur Rinderknech (No. 67 in the world) takes on Adrian Mannarino (No. 34) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

Mannarino carries -145 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Rinderknech (+110).

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 59.2% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Arthur Rinderknech -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

Mannarino lost 6-4, 2-6, 3-6, 6-7 versus Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 32 of the US Open (his last match).

In his most recent match in the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open, Rinderknech was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Lorenzo Musetti.

Mannarino has played 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 25.7 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

Rinderknech is averaging 25.1 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.6% of those games.

Rinderknech is averaging 23.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Mannarino and Rinderknech dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64, Mannarino came out on top 6-3, 6-3.

Mannarino and Rinderknech have competed in two sets, and Mannarino has emerged with the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Mannarino has the upper hand in 18 total games versus Rinderknech, taking 12 of them.

Mannarino and Rinderknech have squared off one time, averaging 18 games and two sets per match.

