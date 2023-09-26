Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In a match slated for Tuesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 68 in rankings) will face Alexander Shevchenko (No. 86) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
Van de Zandschulp is the favorite (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Shevchenko, who is +135.
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Alexander Shevchenko
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|46.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.6
Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the US Open, Shevchenko was beaten by No. 16-ranked Cameron Norrie, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128.
- Van de Zandschulp last played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 6-1, 1-6, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 28-ranked Daniel Evans.
- In his 39 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Shevchenko has played an average of 23.0 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Through 22 matches over the past year on hard courts, Shevchenko has played 23.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.1% of them.
- In his 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Van de Zandschulp is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.2% of those games.
- Van de Zandschulp has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.7 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 49.0% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Shevchenko and Van de Zandschulp have not competed against each other.
