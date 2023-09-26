In a match slated for Tuesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 68 in rankings) will face Alexander Shevchenko (No. 86) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

Van de Zandschulp is the favorite (-175) in this match, compared to the underdog Shevchenko, who is +135.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has a 63.6% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Botic Van de Zandschulp +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.6

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the US Open, Shevchenko was beaten by No. 16-ranked Cameron Norrie, 3-6, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128.

Van de Zandschulp last played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 6-1, 1-6, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 28-ranked Daniel Evans.

In his 39 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Shevchenko has played an average of 23.0 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through 22 matches over the past year on hard courts, Shevchenko has played 23.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.1% of them.

In his 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Van de Zandschulp is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.2% of those games.

Van de Zandschulp has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.7 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 49.0% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Shevchenko and Van de Zandschulp have not competed against each other.

