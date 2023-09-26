No. 45-ranked Alexei Popyrin will take on No. 33 Sebastian Korda in The Astana Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 26.

Korda is getting -300 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 over Popyrin (+220).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Sebastian Korda +220 Odds to Win Match -300 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Popyrin lost 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Dominic Stephan Stricker in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his last match).

In his most recent match in the semifinals of the Zhuhai Championships, Korda lost 5-7, 4-6 against Karen Khachanov.

Through 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Popyrin has played 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.3% of them.

Popyrin has played 28.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Korda has played 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Korda has played 35 matches and averaged 25.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In the lone match between Popyrin and Korda dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Eckental, Germany Men Singles quarterfinals, Korda came out on top 6-4, 6-4.

Korda and Popyrin have competed in two sets against each other, with Korda capturing two of them.

Korda has taken 12 games (60.0% win rate) against Popyrin, who has claimed eight games.

Popyrin and Korda have played one time, averaging 20 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.