In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Kamilla Rakhimova (No. 77 in rankings) will meet Arantxa Rus (No. 51) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

With -150 odds, Rus is the favorite against Rakhimova (+115) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arantxa Rus has a 60.0% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Kamilla Rakhimova -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Arantxa Rus vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Trends and Insights

Rus lost 1-6, 6-7 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara (her last match).

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Rakhimova was eliminated in the Round of 128 by No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic, 2-6, 4-6.

Rus has played 27 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.

Through eight matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Rus has played 20.8 games per match and won 47.6% of them.

Rakhimova is averaging 21.9 games per match in her 36 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.5% of those games.

Rakhimova is averaging 22.4 games per match and 10.0 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the one match between Rus and Rakhimova dating back to 2015, in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32, Rakhimova won 7-6, 5-7, 7-5.

Rakhimova has won two sets versus Rus (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Rus' one.

Rakhimova has bettered Rus in 19 of 37 total games between them, good for a 51.4% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Rus and Rakhimova have averaged 37.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.