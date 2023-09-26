Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28) will face Caroline Garcia (No. 10) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.

In this Round of 16 match, Garcia is favored (-150) versus Kalinina (+115) .

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 16

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 60.0% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Anhelina Kalinina -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Abierto Guadalajara, Garcia was eliminated by No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 0-6, in the semifinals.

Kalinina made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 75-ranked Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday.

Garcia has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.4 games per match.

Garcia has played 23.2 games per match in her 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kalinina has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.7% of the games.

Kalinina has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.0% of games.

Garcia and Kalinina have not matched up against each other since 2015.

