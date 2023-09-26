Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28) will face Caroline Garcia (No. 10) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.
In this Round of 16 match, Garcia is favored (-150) versus Kalinina (+115) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Caroline Garcia
|Anhelina Kalinina
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Misaki Doi vs Petra Martic
- Marta Kostyuk vs Daria Kasatkina
- Veronika Kudermetova vs Harriet Dart
- Despina Papamichail vs Natsumi Kawaguchi
Caroline Garcia vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the Abierto Guadalajara, Garcia was eliminated by No. 9-ranked Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 0-6, in the semifinals.
- Kalinina made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 75-ranked Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1 on Sunday.
- Garcia has played 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.4 games per match.
- Garcia has played 23.2 games per match in her 44 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Kalinina has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.7% of the games.
- Kalinina has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 50.0% of games.
- Garcia and Kalinina have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.