Clara Tauson (No. 76 ranking) will take on Vera Zvonareva in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.

With -275 odds, Tauson is favored over Zvonareva (+210) for this matchup.

Clara Tauson vs. Vera Zvonareva Match Information

Clara Tauson vs. Vera Zvonareva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 73.3% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Vera Zvonareva -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Clara Tauson vs. Vera Zvonareva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Tauson eliminated No. 68-ranked Elina Avanesyan, 6-4, 6-1.

Zvonareva eliminated Katie Boulter 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Tauson has played an average of 20.0 games.

Tauson has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 18.4 games per match.

In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Zvonareva is averaging 20.6 games per match while winning 46.0% of those games.

Through eight matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Zvonareva has averaged 18.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 44.9% of those games.

Tauson and Zvonareva have not competed against each other since 2015.

