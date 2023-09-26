The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .243 with 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

In 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 111), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven home a run in 26 games this season (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .275 AVG .210 .333 OBP .261 .438 SLG .369 16 XBH 21 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 58/12 K/BB 67/10 6 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings