In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 45-ranked Marta Kostyuk versus No. 13 Daria Kasatkina.

In this Round of 32 match against Kostyuk (+160), Kasatkina is the favorite with -210 odds.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 67.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Marta Kostyuk -210 Odds to Win Match +160 - Odds to Win Tournament +3300 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 55.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.5

Tuesday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

Kasatkina is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 1-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

Kostyuk last played on September 19, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara and was taken down 2-6, 3-6 by No. 16-ranked Jelena Ostapenko.

In her 58 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.2 games.

Kasatkina has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.6 games per match.

Kostyuk has averaged 21.7 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.7% of the games.

Kostyuk is averaging 22.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Kostyuk has defeated Kasatkina two times in three matches. Kasatkina won their most recent match 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 16 of the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 17, 2021.

Kostyuk and Kasatkina have played six total sets, with Kostyuk securing four of them and Kasatkina two.

Kostyuk has the edge in 56 total games against Kasatkina, claiming 32 of them.

In three matches between Kasatkina and Kostyuk, they have played 18.7 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

