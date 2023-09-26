Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
On Tuesday, Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 123 in the world) faces Diana Shnaider (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
Shnaider carries -130 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Bai (+100).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Diana Shnaider
|Zhuoxuan Bai
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+2500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|3.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|50.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tuesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Xiyu Wang vs Nadia Podoroska
- Varvara Gracheva vs Valeria Savinykh
- Diane Parry vs Ons Jabeur
- Claire Liu vs Sorana Cirstea
- Kamilla Rakhimova vs Arantxa Rus
Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights
- Shnaider most recently hit the court on September 20, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the match ended in a 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 88-ranked Xiyu Wang .
- Bai defeated Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Shnaider has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
- Shnaider has played 22.4 games per match in her 14 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Bai has played 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 54.0% of those games.
- Bai has averaged 20.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set through five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.
- Shnaider and Bai have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.