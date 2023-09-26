On Tuesday, Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 123 in the world) faces Diana Shnaider (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Shnaider carries -130 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Bai (+100).

Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 56.5% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Zhuoxuan Bai -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Tuesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Diana Shnaider vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights

Shnaider most recently hit the court on September 20, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, and the match ended in a 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 88-ranked Xiyu Wang .

Bai defeated Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Shnaider has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

Shnaider has played 22.4 games per match in her 14 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Bai has played 13 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 54.0% of those games.

Bai has averaged 20.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set through five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.

Shnaider and Bai have not matched up against each other since 2015.

