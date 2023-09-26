In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Liudmila Samsonova (No. 22 in rankings) will face Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 21) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

With -190 odds, Samsonova is the favorite against Alexandrova (+145) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Liudmila Samsonova +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +450 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Alexandrova took down Anna Kalinskaya 6-7, 6-1, 7-5.

Samsonova is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 53-ranked Tatjana Maria in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Alexandrova has played 21.6 games per match in her 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.9 games.

Samsonova has averaged 21.7 games per match through her 50 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.2% of the games.

Samsonova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.1% of those games.

Alexandrova and Samsonova have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Bett1open Round of 32. Alexandrova won that match 6-4, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Alexandrova has taken two against Samsonova (100.0%), while Samsonova has clinched zero.

Alexandrova and Samsonova have squared off in 19 total games, with Alexandrova taking 12 and Samsonova capturing seven.

In one match between Alexandrova and Samsonova, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.