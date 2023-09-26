The New York Yankees and Estevan Florial, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Estevan Florial At The Plate

Florial has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .220.

In eight of 12 games this year, Florial has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.

Florial has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .235 AVG .208 .300 OBP .367 .529 SLG .208 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 4/2 K/BB 7/4 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings