The New York Giants at the moment have +12500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

New York compiled a 13-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Giants and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, New York ranked 18th in the NFL with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

New York picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +550 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +900 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +12500 8 October 29 Jets - +15000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +15000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +12500 12 November 26 Patriots - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +3500 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

