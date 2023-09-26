Gleyber Torres vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (157) this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 57th in slugging.
- Torres has gotten a hit in 108 of 152 games this season (71.1%), including 44 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 45 games this year (29.6%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 68 of 152 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|70
|.273
|AVG
|.271
|.350
|OBP
|.339
|.478
|SLG
|.436
|29
|XBH
|26
|16
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|28
|51/36
|K/BB
|45/28
|7
|SB
|6
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
