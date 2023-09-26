The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (157) this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 57th in slugging.

Torres has gotten a hit in 108 of 152 games this season (71.1%), including 44 multi-hit games (28.9%).

He has homered in 15.8% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In 45 games this year (29.6%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 68 of 152 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 70 .273 AVG .271 .350 OBP .339 .478 SLG .436 29 XBH 26 16 HR 9 38 RBI 28 51/36 K/BB 45/28 7 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings