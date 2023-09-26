Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In The Astana Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 120-ranked Hamad Medjedovic meets No. 37 Laslo Djere.
In this Round of 32 match, Djere is favored (-200) versus Medjedovic (+155) .
Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Hamad Medjedovic
|Laslo Djere
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|43.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.7
Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights
- Medjedovic was defeated 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 versus Borna Gojo in the qualifying round of the US Open (his most recent match).
- In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the US Open, Djere lost 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6, 3-6 against Novak Djokovic.
- Through 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Medjedovic has played 24.6 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.
- In his three matches on hard courts over the past year, Medjedovic has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).
- Djere is averaging 24.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 62 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.
- Djere has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 49.9% of games.
- Medjedovic and Djere have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Belgrade Open Round of 32. Djere claimed victory in that match 6-4, 7-5.
- Djere and Medjedovic have faced off in two sets against each other, with Djere capturing two of them.
- Djere and Medjedovic have matched up for 22 total games, and Djere has won more often, claiming 13 of them.
- In one match between Medjedovic and Djere, they have played 22 games and two sets per match on average.
