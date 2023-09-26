In The Astana Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 120-ranked Hamad Medjedovic meets No. 37 Laslo Djere.

In this Round of 32 match, Djere is favored (-200) versus Medjedovic (+155) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Laslo Djere has a 66.7% chance to win.

Hamad Medjedovic Laslo Djere +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hamad Medjedovic vs. Laslo Djere Trends and Insights

Medjedovic was defeated 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 versus Borna Gojo in the qualifying round of the US Open (his most recent match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the US Open, Djere lost 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6, 3-6 against Novak Djokovic.

Through 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Medjedovic has played 24.6 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.9% of them.

In his three matches on hard courts over the past year, Medjedovic has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Djere is averaging 24.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 62 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.8% of those games.

Djere has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.8 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 49.9% of games.

Medjedovic and Djere have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Belgrade Open Round of 32. Djere claimed victory in that match 6-4, 7-5.

Djere and Medjedovic have faced off in two sets against each other, with Djere capturing two of them.

Djere and Medjedovic have matched up for 22 total games, and Djere has won more often, claiming 13 of them.

In one match between Medjedovic and Djere, they have played 22 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.