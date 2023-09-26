In the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 149-ranked Harriet Dart takes on No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova.

Against the underdog Dart (+240), Kudermetova is the favorite (-350) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harriet Dart vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Harriet Dart vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Harriet Dart Veronika Kudermetova +240 Odds to Win Match -350 - Odds to Win Tournament +1600 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 42.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Harriet Dart vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

Dart is coming off a 6-0, 6-4 win over Oksana Kalashnikova in Saturday's qualifying round.

In her last match on September 20, 2023, Kudermetova was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

Dart has played 37 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match.

Through 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, Dart has played 21.9 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

In her 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Kudermetova is averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 51.3% of those games.

Kudermetova has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.1% of those games.

Dart and Kudermetova have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Round of 32. Kudermetova claimed victory in that matchup 6-3, 6-4.

In two sets between Kudermetova and Dart, Kudermetova has yet to lose one.

Kudermetova and Dart have competed in 19 total games, and Kudermetova has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In one match between Dart and Kudermetova, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.