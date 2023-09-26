In the Round of 16 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 2) faces Mai Hontama (No. 148).

Swiatek has -10000 odds to grab a spot in the quarterfinals over Hontama (+1400).

Iga Swiatek vs. Mai Hontama Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Mai Hontama Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 99.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Mai Hontama -10000 Odds to Win Match +1400 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.7% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 66.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.6

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Iga Swiatek vs. Mai Hontama Trends and Insights

Swiatek was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of the US Open (her last match).

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Hontama defeated No. 92-ranked Nao Hibino, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Through 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Swiatek has played 18.5 games per match and won 64.4% of them.

Swiatek has played 18.6 games per match in her 47 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 17 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Hontama is averaging 22.3 games per match while winning 53.8% of those games.

Hontama has played 11 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 54.4% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Swiatek and Hontama have not played against each other.

