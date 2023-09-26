Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Jets have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 26.
Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
New York Betting Insights
- New York put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.
- On the defensive side of the ball, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
- The Jets went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.
- When favored last season New York picked up only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.
- In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.
- In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley recorded 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|L 15-10
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+12500
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.