The New York Jets have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 26.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2200

+2200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

New York Betting Insights

New York put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.

On the defensive side of the ball, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

The Jets went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

When favored last season New York picked up only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Dalvin Cook ran for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.

Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.

In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley recorded 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +1000 3 September 24 Patriots L 15-10 +8000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +20000 6 October 15 Eagles - +700 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +12500 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +900 13 December 3 Falcons - +6600 14 December 10 Texans - +40000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +900 16 December 24 Commanders - +12500 17 December 28 @ Browns - +2200 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +8000

