In The Astana Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 80-ranked Dominic Thiem versus No. 70 Juan Pablo Varillas.

Thiem is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Varillas, who is +240.

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 77.8% chance to win.

Juan Pablo Varillas Dominic Thiem +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Varillas last played on September 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 20-ranked Grigor Dimitrov .

In the Round of 64 of the US Open on August 30, 2023, Thiem fell short against Ben Shelton, falling 6-7, 0-1 (retired).

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court types), Varillas has played 24.9 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.

Varillas has played 28.5 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Thiem is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.3% of those games.

On hard courts, Thiem has played 18 matches and averaged 24.8 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Varillas and Thiem each have one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on February 16, 2023, with Varillas finishing on top 6-4, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Varillas and Thiem, each taking two sets against the other.

Thiem has the upper hand in 39 total games versus Varillas, winning 20 of them.

In two matches between Varillas and Thiem, they have played 19.5 games and two sets per match on average.

