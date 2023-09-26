Justin Turner -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while batting .276.
  • He ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 98 of 141 games this season (69.5%), with more than one hit on 45 occasions (31.9%).
  • In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 44.0% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
72 GP 69
.297 AVG .253
.352 OBP .340
.477 SLG .440
27 XBH 26
12 HR 11
46 RBI 49
45/20 K/BB 58/31
1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 31st of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
