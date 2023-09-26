Justin Turner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Justin Turner -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rays
|Red Sox vs Rays Odds
|Red Sox vs Rays Prediction
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while batting .276.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 98 of 141 games this season (69.5%), with more than one hit on 45 occasions (31.9%).
- In 15.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.0% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 47.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|69
|.297
|AVG
|.253
|.352
|OBP
|.340
|.477
|SLG
|.440
|27
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|49
|45/20
|K/BB
|58/31
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 31st of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.