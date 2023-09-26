In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will be seeking a win against Connecticut Sun.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-9.5) 161.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 161.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.
  • The Sun have put together a 23-19-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • New York has covered the spread nine times this season (9-12 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
  • Connecticut has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • So far this season, 23 out of the Liberty's 41 games have hit the over.
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 42 times this year.

