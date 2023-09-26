Heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun (27-13), the New York Liberty (32-8) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 26 at Barclays Center.

On Sunday when these squads last played, the Sun bested the Liberty 78-63.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart averages 23 points and 9.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also posting 3.8 assists, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sabrina Ionescu puts up 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Vandersloot paces the Liberty at 8.1 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 10.5 points. She is first in the WNBA in assists.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 1.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney is posting 12.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 161.5

