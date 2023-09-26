The New York Liberty host the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 next to come.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

New York puts up 10.2 more points per game (89.2) than Connecticut gives up (79).

New York makes 46% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 43.5% from the field, they are 26-3 overall.

New York's 37.4% three-point shooting percentage this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Connecticut have shot from deep (32.1%).

The Liberty are 24-4 when they shoot better than 32.1% from distance.

New York and Connecticut rebound at nearly the same rate, with New York averaging 4.3 more rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 90.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.9 points more than the 89.2 they've scored this season.

New York's defense has been tough lately, as the team has given up 79.8 points per game over its past 10 compared to the 80.6 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

The Liberty are trending down from deep during their last 10 outings, making 10.1 threes per game and shooting 34.5% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 11.1 makes and 37.4% from distance in the 2023 season.

Liberty Injuries