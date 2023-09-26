Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117 ranking) will take on Anna Blinkova (No. 40) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.

In this Round of 16 match, Blinkova is favored (-250) versus Fruhvirtova (+190) .

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 16

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Location: Ningbo, China

Court Surface: Hard

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Linda Fruhvirtova Anna Blinkova +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 42.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.9

Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Fruhvirtova advanced over Rebeka Masarova 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 on Monday, earning a berth in the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Blinkova clinched a victory against No. 113-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Through 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Fruhvirtova has played 21.3 games per match and won 46.0% of them.

On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 21.5 games per match while winning 46.2% of games.

Blinkova has played 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

Blinkova has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.

This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Blinkova have played in the last five years.

