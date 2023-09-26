Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 117 ranking) will take on Anna Blinkova (No. 40) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.
In this Round of 16 match, Blinkova is favored (-250) versus Fruhvirtova (+190) .
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|Anna Blinkova
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|42.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.9
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights
- Fruhvirtova advanced over Rebeka Masarova 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 on Monday, earning a berth in the Round of 16.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Blinkova clinched a victory against No. 113-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, winning 6-3, 7-5.
- Through 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Fruhvirtova has played 21.3 games per match and won 46.0% of them.
- On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 21.5 games per match while winning 46.2% of games.
- Blinkova has played 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.
- Blinkova has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.
- This is the first time that Fruhvirtova and Blinkova have played in the last five years.
