In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 88-ranked Kateryna Baindl versus No. 65 Lucia Bronzetti.

Bronzetti carries -175 odds to earn a win against Baindl (+135).

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 63.6% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Kateryna Baindl -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 53.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.6

Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

Bronzetti took down Jil Teichmann 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Baindl advanced to the Round of 16 by beating No. 147-ranked Yue Yuan 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bronzetti has played 21.2 games per match and won 47.3% of them.

In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, Bronzetti has played an average of 22.0 games.

Baindl is averaging 22.3 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.0% of those games.

Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Baindl has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 46.6% of those games.

Bronzetti and Baindl have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Courmayeur Ladies Open Round of 32. Baindl was victorious in that matchup 6-1, 6-3.

Baindl and Bronzetti have played two sets, and Baindl has emerged with the edge, claiming victory in all of them.

Baindl has taken 12 games (75.0% win rate) against Bronzetti, who has secured four games.

In their one match against each other, Bronzetti and Baindl are averaging 16 games and two sets.

