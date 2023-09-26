Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 88-ranked Kateryna Baindl versus No. 65 Lucia Bronzetti.
Bronzetti carries -175 odds to earn a win against Baindl (+135).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Lucia Bronzetti
|Kateryna Baindl
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|53.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Diane Parry vs Ons Jabeur
- Varvara Gracheva vs Valeria Savinykh
- Claire Liu vs Sorana Cirstea
- Xiyu Wang vs Nadia Podoroska
- Kamilla Rakhimova vs Arantxa Rus
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights
- Bronzetti took down Jil Teichmann 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Baindl advanced to the Round of 16 by beating No. 147-ranked Yue Yuan 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.
- Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bronzetti has played 21.2 games per match and won 47.3% of them.
- In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, Bronzetti has played an average of 22.0 games.
- Baindl is averaging 22.3 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.0% of those games.
- Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Baindl has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 46.6% of those games.
- Bronzetti and Baindl have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Courmayeur Ladies Open Round of 32. Baindl was victorious in that matchup 6-1, 6-3.
- Baindl and Bronzetti have played two sets, and Baindl has emerged with the edge, claiming victory in all of them.
- Baindl has taken 12 games (75.0% win rate) against Bronzetti, who has secured four games.
- In their one match against each other, Bronzetti and Baindl are averaging 16 games and two sets.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.