Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 59 in rankings) will take on Marton Fucsovics (No. 58) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
With -160 odds, Fucsovics is favored over Ofner (+125) in this matchup.
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Marton Fucsovics
|Sebastian Ofner
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|52.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.2
Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the US Open, Fucsovics was beaten by No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 1-6, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64.
- Ofner is coming off a 3-6, 1-6, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 at the US Open.
- In his 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Fucsovics has played 26.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Ofner has played 29 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.1% of those games.
- In six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ofner has averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set, winning 47.0% of those games.
- This is the first time that Fucsovics and Ofner have played in the last five years.
