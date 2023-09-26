In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 59 in rankings) will take on Marton Fucsovics (No. 58) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

With -160 odds, Fucsovics is favored over Ofner (+125) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 61.5% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Sebastian Ofner -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marton Fucsovics vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the US Open, Fucsovics was beaten by No. 110-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 1-6, 2-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64.

Ofner is coming off a 3-6, 1-6, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In his 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Fucsovics has played an average of 26.3 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Fucsovics has played 26.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Ofner has played 29 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.1% of those games.

In six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ofner has averaged 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set, winning 47.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Fucsovics and Ofner have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.