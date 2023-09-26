In the Round of 32 of The Astana Open on Tuesday, Nuno Borges (ranked No. 88) takes on Mikhail Kukushkin (No. 243).

Borges carries -150 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Kukushkin (+115).

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 60.0% chance to win.

Mikhail Kukushkin Nuno Borges +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

Kukushkin is coming off a defeat to No. 182-ranked Enzo Couacaud, 6-7, 2-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

In his last match on September 21, 2023, Borges lost 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 versus Philip Sekulic in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Through six matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kukushkin has played 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.0% of them.

On hard courts, Kukushkin has played six matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.0% of games.

In the past 12 months, Borges has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 46.8% of the games. He averages 25.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On hard courts, Borges has played 19 matches and averaged 25.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

This is the first time that Kukushkin and Borges have played in the last five years.

