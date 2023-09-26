Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In the Round of 32 of The Astana Open on Tuesday, Nuno Borges (ranked No. 88) takes on Mikhail Kukushkin (No. 243).
Borges carries -150 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Kukushkin (+115).
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nuno Borges has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Mikhail Kukushkin
|Nuno Borges
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|47.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.8
Mikhail Kukushkin vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights
- Kukushkin is coming off a defeat to No. 182-ranked Enzo Couacaud, 6-7, 2-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.
- In his last match on September 21, 2023, Borges lost 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 versus Philip Sekulic in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.
- Through six matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Kukushkin has played 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 46.0% of them.
- On hard courts, Kukushkin has played six matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.0% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Borges has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 46.8% of the games. He averages 25.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- On hard courts, Borges has played 19 matches and averaged 25.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- This is the first time that Kukushkin and Borges have played in the last five years.
