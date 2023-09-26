On Tuesday, Nadia Podoroska (No. 87 in the world) meets Xiyu Wang (No. 58) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

Wang is getting -400 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Podoroska (+290).

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has an 80.0% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Xiyu Wang +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +650 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 38.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.1

Tuesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Podoroska came up short 3-6, 3-6 against Wang in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 (her last match).

On September 23, 2023, Wang won her most recent match, 6-0, 6-2, over Magda Linette in the finals of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In her 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Podoroska has played an average of 20.4 games.

In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Podoroska has played an average of 19.2 games.

In her 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Wang is averaging 23.2 games per match while winning 51.5% of those games.

In 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Wang has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.

Podoroska and Wang have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32. Wang claimed victory in that match 6-3, 6-3.

Wang and Podoroska have competed in two sets, and Wang has emerged with the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Wang and Podoroska have squared off in 18 total games, and Wang has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Wang and Podoroska have played one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

