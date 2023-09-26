Despina Papamichail (No. 220) will face Natsumi Kawaguchi (No. 388) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.

Papamichail is getting -225 odds to secure a win versus Kawaguchi (+170).

Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Despina Papamichail has a 69.2% chance to win.

Natsumi Kawaguchi Despina Papamichail +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 44.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.4

Natsumi Kawaguchi vs. Despina Papamichail Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 177-ranked Himeno Sakatsume 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday, Kawaguchi advanced to the Round of 32.

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Papamichail defeated No. 431-ranked Ellen Perez, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Kawaguchi has played three matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.0 games per match.

Through three matches over the past year on hard courts, Kawaguchi has played 20.0 games per match and won 51.7% of them.

Papamichail has averaged 20.6 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.4% of the games.

In 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, Papamichail has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 55.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Kawaguchi and Papamichail have played in the last five years.

