Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Diane Parry (No. 99) will meet Ons Jabeur (No. 7) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.
Jabeur has -900 odds to earn a win against Parry (+525).
Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 90.0% chance to win.
|Ons Jabeur
|Diane Parry
|-900
|Odds to Win Match
|+525
|+450
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|90.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|16.0%
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|65.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.6
Ons Jabeur vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights
- Jabeur lost 7-6, 5-7, 3-6 versus Martina Trevisan in the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara (her most recent match).
- In her most recent match on September 18, 2023, Parry lost 2-6, 2-6 versus Greet Minnen in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
- Jabeur has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.7 games per match.
- On hard courts, Jabeur has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.
- Parry has averaged 20.9 games per match through her 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 45.8% of the games.
- On hard courts, Parry has played 19 matches and averaged 18.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- In the only match between Jabeur and Parry dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 32, Jabeur won 6-2, 6-3.
- Jabeur and Parry have played two sets, and Jabeur has had the upper hand, winning all of them.
- Jabeur and Parry have matched up in 17 total games, with Jabeur taking 12 and Parry securing five.
- In one head-to-head match, Jabeur and Parry are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
