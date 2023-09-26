Oswald Peraza -- with a slugging percentage of .447 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on September 26 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .195 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Peraza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Peraza has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.5%).
  • He has scored in 11 of 46 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.184 AVG .205
.253 OBP .295
.263 SLG .295
4 XBH 5
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
21/5 K/BB 22/7
2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (190 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks eighth, 1.197 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
