Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
Petra Martic (No. 49 ranking) will face Misaki Doi (No. 331) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.
In this Round of 32 match against Doi (+450), Martic is favored with -700 odds.
Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Petra Martic
|Misaki Doi
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|61
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39
Petra Martic vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights
- In her previous tournament, the US Open, Martic was beaten by No. 31-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.
- Doi advanced past Ashlyn Krueger - (retired) on Saturday, making the Round of 32.
- In her 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Martic has played an average of 22.3 games.
- In her 22 matches on hard courts over the past year, Martic has played an average of 22.0 games.
- In the past 12 months, Doi has played six total matches (across all court types), winning 51.0% of the games. She averages 17.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Doi has played six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 17.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 51.0% of games.
- Martic and Doi have met once dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 128. Martic won that matchup 7-6, 7-5.
- In terms of sets, Martic has secured two versus Doi (100.0%), while Doi has clinched zero.
- Martic has taken 14 games (56.0% win rate) against Doi, who has secured 11 games.
- Martic and Doi have squared off one time, averaging 25.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
