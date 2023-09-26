Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) and the Boston Red Sox (76-80) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 26.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (15-8) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-9).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 47.5%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a mark of 26-23 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (754 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule