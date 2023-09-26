Sakura Hosogi (No. 256 ranking) will meet Despina Papamichail (No. 220) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.

Against the underdog Hosogi (+320), Papamichail is favored (-450) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sakura Hosogi vs. Despina Papamichail Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sakura Hosogi vs. Despina Papamichail Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Despina Papamichail has an 81.8% chance to win.

Sakura Hosogi Despina Papamichail +320 Odds to Win Match -450 - Odds to Win Tournament +15000 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 34.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Sakura Hosogi vs. Despina Papamichail Trends and Insights

Hosogi is still in the tournament despite falling short 1-6, 3-6 in the qualifying round versus Rina Saigo.

Papamichail will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 431-ranked Ellen Perez in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In her four matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hosogi has played an average of 17.3 games.

Hosogi has played three matches on hard courts over the past year, and 17.7 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Papamichail has played 28 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Papamichail is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Hosogi and Papamichail have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.