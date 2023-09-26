Sakura Hosogi vs. Despina Papamichail: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
Sakura Hosogi (No. 256 ranking) will meet Despina Papamichail (No. 220) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.
Against the underdog Hosogi (+320), Papamichail is favored (-450) to advance to the Round of 16.
Sakura Hosogi vs. Despina Papamichail Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Sakura Hosogi vs. Despina Papamichail Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Despina Papamichail has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Sakura Hosogi
|Despina Papamichail
|+320
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|23.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|34.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.3
Sakura Hosogi vs. Despina Papamichail Trends and Insights
- Hosogi is still in the tournament despite falling short 1-6, 3-6 in the qualifying round versus Rina Saigo.
- Papamichail will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 431-ranked Ellen Perez in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In her four matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Hosogi has played an average of 17.3 games.
- Hosogi has played three matches on hard courts over the past year, and 17.7 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Papamichail has played 28 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 20.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- Papamichail is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Hosogi and Papamichail have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
