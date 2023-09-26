Claire Liu (No. 83) will face Sorana Cirstea (No. 26) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 26.

In the Round of 32, Cirstea is favored over Liu, with -400 odds compared to the underdog's +290.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has an 80.0% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Claire Liu -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

Tuesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Sorana Cirstea vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

Cirstea last competed on September 5, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the US Open, and the match finished in a 0-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova .

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, Liu lost 1-6, 3-6 versus Diana Shnaider.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Cirstea has played 22.6 games per match and won 51.6% of them.

Cirstea has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.4 games per match.

In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Liu is averaging 21.5 games per match while winning 47.5% of those games.

Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Liu has averaged 20.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 46.4% of those games.

Cirstea and Liu have not played each other since 2015.

