Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
On Tuesday, Marcos Giron (No. 64 in the world) takes on Stan Wawrinka (No. 40) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
Wawrinka carries -190 odds to bring home a victory versus Giron (+145).
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Stan Wawrinka
|Marcos Giron
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (his last match), Wawrinka was defeated by Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6.
- Giron last played on September 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open and was defeated 6-7, 4-6 by No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech.
- Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Wawrinka has played 27.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.
- Wawrinka has played 27.4 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Giron is averaging 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.0% of those games.
- Giron has averaged 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.6% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Wawrinka and Giron have not competed against each other.
