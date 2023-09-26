On Tuesday, Marcos Giron (No. 64 in the world) takes on Stan Wawrinka (No. 40) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

Wawrinka carries -190 odds to bring home a victory versus Giron (+145).

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Marcos Giron -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Stan Wawrinka vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (his last match), Wawrinka was defeated by Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6.

Giron last played on September 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open and was defeated 6-7, 4-6 by No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Wawrinka has played 27.5 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

Wawrinka has played 27.4 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Giron is averaging 24.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.0% of those games.

Giron has averaged 24.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Wawrinka and Giron have not competed against each other.

