In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will host the Connecticut Sun.

The game has no set line.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Sun vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Sun 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6)

New York (-6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.7

Sun vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut is 23-19-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Connecticut's 42 games so far this season, 23 have hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

On offense, the Sun are the fourth-ranked team in the WNBA (82.7 points per game). Defensively, they are best (79 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.6 per game). It is fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.4 per game). And they are best in forcing them (14.8 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.2). They are fourth in 3-point percentage at 36%.

The Sun are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%).

Connecticut takes 29.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.8% of Connecticut's buckets are 3-pointers, and 76.2% are 2-pointers.

