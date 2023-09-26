In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the New York Liberty will be eyeing a win against Connecticut Sun.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-9.5) 161.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-8.5) 161.5 -450 +310 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered 19 times in 41 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Sun have won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • New York has an ATS record of 9-12 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
  • Connecticut has been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 41 times this season.
  • So far this year, 23 out of the Sun's 42 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.