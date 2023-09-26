Ahead of Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Liberty (32-8), the Connecticut Sun (27-13) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 26 at Barclays Center.

The teams square off again after the Sun beat the Liberty 78-63 on Sunday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4.0 2.0 1.2

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces the Sun in rebounding (9.9 per game) and assists (7.9), and puts up 15.5 points. She also averages 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game. And she is delivering 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 42.5% of her shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

The Sun receive 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Tiffany Hayes.

Natisha Hiedeman gets the Sun 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Sun get 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Rebecca Allen.

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -9.5 161.5

