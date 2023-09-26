Trevor Story -- hitting .184 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on September 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .188 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In 16 of 35 games this year (45.7%) Story has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 35 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Story has picked up an RBI in 14.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In eight of 35 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .265 AVG .114 .286 OBP .173 .426 SLG .171 7 XBH 4 2 HR 0 7 RBI 3 23/2 K/BB 26/5 5 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings