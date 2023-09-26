In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Varvara Gracheva (No. 48 in rankings) will face Valeria Savinykh (No. 164) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Savinykh (+170), Gracheva is favored with -225 odds.

Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 32

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Location: Ningbo, China

Court Surface: Hard

Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 69.2% chance to win.

Valeria Savinykh Varvara Gracheva +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Tuesday's WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Savinykh took down Rebecca Marino 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

In her most recent match on August 28, 2023, Gracheva came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Taylor Townsend in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Through 16 matches over the past year (across all court types), Savinykh has played 20.6 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

Savinykh has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.9 games per match.

Gracheva is averaging 21.6 games per match in her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Gracheva has played 42 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Savinykh and Gracheva have played in the last five years.

