Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Varvara Gracheva (No. 48 in rankings) will face Valeria Savinykh (No. 164) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023.
In this Round of 32 matchup against Savinykh (+170), Gracheva is favored with -225 odds.
Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 26
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Varvara Gracheva has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Valeria Savinykh
|Varvara Gracheva
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|45
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55
Valeria Savinykh vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Savinykh took down Rebecca Marino 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
- In her most recent match on August 28, 2023, Gracheva came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Taylor Townsend in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
- Through 16 matches over the past year (across all court types), Savinykh has played 20.6 games per match and won 50.8% of them.
- Savinykh has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.9 games per match.
- Gracheva is averaging 21.6 games per match in her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.9% of those games.
- On hard courts, Gracheva has played 42 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- This is the first time that Savinykh and Gracheva have played in the last five years.
