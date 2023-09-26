Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) and the New York Yankees (79-77) matching up at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 26.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (12-9) versus the Yankees and Michael King (4-7).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.
- The past 10 Yankees contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (43.9%) in those contests.
- This season, New York has been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (653 total), New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.