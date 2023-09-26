Tuesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) and the New York Yankees (79-77) matching up at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on September 26.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (12-9) versus the Yankees and Michael King (4-7).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: SNET

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Yankees contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (43.9%) in those contests.

This season, New York has been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (653 total), New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule