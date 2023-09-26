Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gleyber Torres are the hottest hitters on the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, who play on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +135 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -160 +135 7 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their foes are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York is 5-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 155 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-39 37-38 30-25 49-52 64-64 15-13

