The Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) and the New York Yankees (79-77) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, September 26 at Rogers Centre, with Kevin Gausman getting the ball for the Blue Jays and Michael King toeing the rubber for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. The matchup's total has been listed at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (12-9, 3.29 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-7, 2.66 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 59 (55.7%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 29-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (58% winning percentage).

Toronto has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have won in 25, or 43.9%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

