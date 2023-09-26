The Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) and New York Yankees (79-77) square off on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (12-9) to the mound, while Michael King (4-7) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (12-9, 3.29 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-7, 2.66 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael King

King gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 4-7 with a 2.66 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 94 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 28-year-old has a 2.66 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 47 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.

King enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

King will try to secure his fourth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging two innings per appearance.

In 30 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Michael King vs. Blue Jays

He will match up with a Blue Jays offense that ranks eighth in the league with 1368 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 180 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Blue Jays this season, King has pitched 10 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out 14.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Gausman (12-9) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.29 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in 30 games this season.

He has 19 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Gausman has made 24 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7).

Kevin Gausman vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 653 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 1157 hits, 29th in baseball, with 215 home runs (eighth in the league).

The Yankees have gone 11-for-69 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.