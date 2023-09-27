Aaron Judge vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Aaron Judge and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (143 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios on September 27 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +190)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 15 doubles, 35 home runs and 83 walks while hitting .266.
- In 58.8% of his games this year (60 of 102), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 26.5% of his games this year, and 8.0% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, Judge has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 53.9% of his games this year (55 of 102), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (14.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|49
|.249
|AVG
|.284
|.376
|OBP
|.430
|.562
|SLG
|.651
|24
|XBH
|26
|17
|HR
|18
|37
|RBI
|34
|65/39
|K/BB
|61/44
|1
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 11-11 with a 3.58 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.58 ERA ranks 17th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.