Adam Duvall vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Adam Duvall (batting .176 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .251 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.
- Duvall has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this year (59.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has driven in a run in 36 games this season (41.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.282
|AVG
|.222
|.341
|OBP
|.277
|.604
|SLG
|.481
|25
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|25
|55/12
|K/BB
|51/10
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
