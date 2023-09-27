Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
In The Astana Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 34-ranked Adrian Mannarino takes on No. 66 Arthur Rinderknech.
Mannarino is getting -185 odds to claim a win versus Rinderknech (+140).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Adrian Mannarino
|Arthur Rinderknech
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|+800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|11.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|54
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions
- Nuno Borges vs Mikhail Kukushkin
- Botic Van de Zandschulp vs Alexander Shevchenko
- Laslo Djere vs Hamad Medjedovic
- Marcos Giron vs Stan Wawrinka
- Sebastian Ofner vs Marton Fucsovics
Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights
- Mannarino is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the US Open.
- In his last match in the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open, Rinderknech lost 3-6, 3-6 versus Lorenzo Musetti.
- Mannarino has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Mannarino has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.5% of games.
- Rinderknech has averaged 25.1 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.6% of the games.
- Rinderknech has averaged 23.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.9% of those games.
- In the only match between Mannarino and Rinderknech dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64, Mannarino won 6-3, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Mannarino has secured two against Rinderknech (100.0%), while Rinderknech has claimed zero.
- Mannarino and Rinderknech have matched up in 18 total games, with Mannarino taking 12 and Rinderknech capturing six.
- Rinderknech and Mannarino have played one time, and they have averaged 18 games and two sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.