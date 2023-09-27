In The Astana Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 34-ranked Adrian Mannarino takes on No. 66 Arthur Rinderknech.

Mannarino is getting -185 odds to claim a win versus Rinderknech (+140).

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 64.9% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Arthur Rinderknech -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Adrian Mannarino vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

Mannarino is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the US Open.

In his last match in the quarterfinals of the Chengdu Open, Rinderknech lost 3-6, 3-6 versus Lorenzo Musetti.

Mannarino has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Mannarino has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.5% of games.

Rinderknech has averaged 25.1 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.6% of the games.

Rinderknech has averaged 23.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.9% of those games.

In the only match between Mannarino and Rinderknech dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64, Mannarino won 6-3, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Mannarino has secured two against Rinderknech (100.0%), while Rinderknech has claimed zero.

Mannarino and Rinderknech have matched up in 18 total games, with Mannarino taking 12 and Rinderknech capturing six.

Rinderknech and Mannarino have played one time, and they have averaged 18 games and two sets per match.

