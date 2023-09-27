In a match slated for Wednesday, Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 68 in rankings) will take on Alexander Shevchenko (No. 86) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

Van de Zandschulp is the favorite (-210) in this match, compared to the underdog Shevchenko, who is +160.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Botic Van de Zandschulp has a 67.7% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Botic Van de Zandschulp +160 Odds to Win Match -210 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Wednesday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 29, 2023 (his most recent match), Shevchenko was dropped by Cameron Norrie 3-6, 2-6, 2-6.

Van de Zandschulp last played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 6-1, 1-6, 3-6, 3-6 by No. 28-ranked Daniel Evans.

In his 39 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Shevchenko has played an average of 23.0 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through 22 matches over the past year on hard courts, Shevchenko has played 23.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.1% of them.

Van de Zandschulp has played 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Van de Zandschulp has played 27 matches and averaged 23.7 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Shevchenko and Van de Zandschulp have matched up in the last five years.

