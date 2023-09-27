Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
On Wednesday, Sebastian Korda (No. 28 in the world) faces Alexei Popyrin (No. 45) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.
Against the underdog Popyrin (+225), Korda is the favorite (-300) to advance to the Round of 16.
Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 27
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Alexei Popyrin
|Sebastian Korda
|+225
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|41.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.3
Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights
- Popyrin is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.
- Korda is coming off a 5-7, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 15-ranked Karen Khachanov in the semifinals at the Zhuhai Championships.
- Popyrin has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Popyrin has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 28.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.9% of games.
- In his 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Korda is averaging 25.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.9% of those games.
- Korda is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- In the only match between Popyrin and Korda dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Eckental, Germany Men Singles quarterfinals, Korda was victorious 6-4, 6-4.
- Korda and Popyrin have played two total sets, with Korda claiming two of them and Popyrin zero.
- Korda has the edge in 20 total games versus Popyrin, winning 12 of them.
- Korda and Popyrin have faced off one time, and they have averaged 20 games and two sets per match.
