On Wednesday, Sebastian Korda (No. 28 in the world) faces Alexei Popyrin (No. 45) in the Round of 32 of The Astana Open.

Against the underdog Popyrin (+225), Korda is the favorite (-300) to advance to the Round of 16.

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, September 27 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 75.0% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Sebastian Korda +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +500 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Alexei Popyrin vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Popyrin is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Korda is coming off a 5-7, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 15-ranked Karen Khachanov in the semifinals at the Zhuhai Championships.

Popyrin has played 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.8 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Popyrin has played 25 matches over the past year, totaling 28.4 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.9% of games.

In his 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Korda is averaging 25.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.9% of those games.

Korda is averaging 25.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In the only match between Popyrin and Korda dating back to 2015, in the 2020 ATP Challenger Eckental, Germany Men Singles quarterfinals, Korda was victorious 6-4, 6-4.

Korda and Popyrin have played two total sets, with Korda claiming two of them and Popyrin zero.

Korda has the edge in 20 total games versus Popyrin, winning 12 of them.

Korda and Popyrin have faced off one time, and they have averaged 20 games and two sets per match.

